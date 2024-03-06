NYC forecast: How much will it rain? Flood Watch issued across area

The rain has really mist things up for much of the NYC area over the last few days, and it's not done yet, the weather forecast shows.

A flood watch has been issued for much of NYC, the Hudson Valley, NJ, CT, and all of Long Island starting this afternoon at 1 p.m. through Thursday.

The powerful rainstorm is getting ready to soak much of the New York City region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

The storm will also slam the area with windspeeds of 14 to 17 mph.

Temperatures will remain mild and steady, around 51 degrees for most of the storm.

The heaviest rainfall will be Wednesday night with a little over 2 inches possible.

How much rain is expected for the Tri-State?

The city could see a little over 2 inches by Thursday evening, while parts of Long Island and Connecticut could see nearly 2 ½ inches. Areas further east aren't threatened by as much rainfall.

The region will see between a tenth and quarter of an inch for Thursday morning into the afternoon.

When is it going to rain?

Once the clouds and fog from the morning commute move out, the storm will start to make its way in.

Around lunchtime Wednesday, the region could see between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain.

Heavy rain combined with strong windspeeds of 7 to 11 mph will arrive later Wednesday when the most amount of rain is expected.

The strongest winds are expected during Thursday's morning commute between 7 a.m. and into late afternoon.

NYC will finally catch a break on Friday, with sunny skies and a high of 55!

Don't get too excited though, because minor coastal flooding is still a concern for the weekend.

Rain returns for the weekend, with the potential for another 1 to 2 inches. Additional flooding is possible.

To see the full list of advisories, watches and warnings for the NYC area, click HERE.

Flooding

New York City and northern New Jersey saw about ½ an inch of rain Tuesday, with lower totals on Long Island and Connecticut.

Moderate flooding is expected along the South Shore and Long Island.

"Soil moisture is running 60-80% above normal, with a majority of area rivers and streamflows running above to much above normal," according to the NWS. "This will allow for rainfall to more quickly become runoff and flooding. Each successive rain event will further elevate soil moisture and stream flows, increasing the urban and river flood threat."

Significant flooding threats are possible throughout the entire area, according to the National Weather Service. Monitor river threats here.