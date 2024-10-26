NYC area under red flag warning after nearly a month without rain | What this means

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued another Red Flag Warning for the New York City area until 7 p.m. Saturday.

So far, the city has gone 26 days without rain, creating a high potential for wildfires.

Officials advise against outdoor burning and to be cautious of any activities that could spark a fire.

Wildfire danger

As bone-dry conditions persist across the region, officials remain concerned that new wildfires that ignite could spread rapidly.

On Friday, crews have worked to extinguish several wildfires in the region, including a fire in Rockaway Township, Morris County.

East Coast drought

"We do need some rain," said FOX 5 NY meteorologist Liv Johnson. "If this dry stretch continues, we could see one of the driest months on record."

Meanwhile, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy recently issued a Drought Watch, urging residents and businesses to conserve water as the dry conditions persist.

In a news release, officials said the state has experienced "significantly below-average rainfall, which has contributed to diminished streamflow, reservoir and groundwater levels" over the past three months.

What to do in a Red Flag Warning according to NWS

1. Refrain from Outdoor Burning: Stay away from fire pits and grills.

2. Safeguard Equipment: Keep flammable materials stored securely.

3. Report Fires Without Delay: Contact emergency services if you notice smoke or flames.

4. Stay Updated: Keep an eye on local weather reports for any changes in fire risk.

As the dry conditions persist, community vigilance is essential.

City officials are actively monitoring the situation, hoping for rain to alleviate the drought and reduce fire hazards.

Until then, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain alert and prepared to ensure safety during this critical period.

