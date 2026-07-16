The Brief Millions of Americans in the Midwest and Northeast are dealing with hazardous air quality as hundreds of wildfires burn across Canada. According to the Canadian government, there are more than 850 active wildfires across Canada as of Thursday, with 29 new fires reported today. Winds are carrying the smoke southeast from Ontario down to Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Wisconsin and even parts of Maine.



Hundreds of wildfires burning across Canada are causing hazardous air quality in the Midwest and parts of the Northeast, including New York City.

Forecasters say the heavy wildfire smoke could spread as far south as Washington, D.C., by midday Thursday, and Detroit and Minneapolis have some of the worst breathing conditions in the world.

Where are the wildfires right now?

By the numbers:

According to the Canadian government, there are more than 850 active wildfires across Canada as of Thursday, with 29 new fires reported today. Winds are carrying the smoke southeast from Ontario down to Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and even parts of Maine.

July 16 map of wildfires burning across Canada (Canadian Wildland Fire Information System)

Current air quality NYC: Map

Local perspective:

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area. Click here if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.

Why is the air quality poor today? Wildfire smoke blankets parts of US

Big picture view:

Warnings about unhealthy air conditions Wednesday extended from Minnesota through Toronto and into New York. Unusually hot summer temperatures are making air quality even worse. In Minneapolis, the high Wednesday was expected to be 96 degrees F, with temperatures above 90 expected the rest of the week.

The smoke was so thick that the sky turned orange like Mars in northern Minnesota, Matt Taraldsen, supervisory meteorologist with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, told The Associated Press. Officials in Michigan and Wisconsin warned residents about air quality issues that could last for days.

People in New York reported smelling smoke Wednesday afternoon and the problems extended even to Maine, where residents were reporting a yellowish and brownish color in the sky. The most intense smoke could spread as far south as Washington, D.C., by midday Thursday.

What is healthy air quality?

Dig deeper:

High levels of fine particulate matter in the air from wildfire smoke can be unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups like children and people with heart or lung conditions.

Air quality map USA

Air Quality Alerts (FOX Weather)

The particulates can cause shortness of breath, coughing, dizziness or fatigue and aggravate heart and lung diseases and other chronic health issues. The numbers show how clean or polluted the air is and stand as a guideline for outdoor activities that day, especially for sensitive groups:

What is a good air quality number?

0-50: Good, with little to no risk of pollution.

51-100: Moderate and really is not a risk to anyone unless they're unusually sensitive to poor air quality. The national weather service will often still issue an air quality alert when we're in this range.

101-150: This is a risk for sensitive groups and people with asthma.

151-200: A risk for everyone and people who are sensitive are at risk for more severe complications.

201-300: Very unhealthy and a risk for everyone.

301+: Emergency conditions.

How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

What you can do:

Experts say the best thing you can do is stay indoors with your windows closed and an air purifier or air conditioner running to avoid the smoke and extreme heat.

If you have to be outside, consider wearing an N95 mask. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

When will the air quality get better in NYC? FOX Weather live updates