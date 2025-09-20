Northeast drought worsens: WV and New England in 'extreme' conditions

article

Moderate drought conditions have emerged in the New York area since late July, with much of the Northeast experiencing even more severe drought. As of September 16, 2025, over 81% of the Northeast is facing some level of drought, with nearly 3% now in extreme drought.

Moderate drought and weekend weather

What we know:

The Northeast is grappling with extreme drought conditions, particularly in West Virginia and northern New England.

Locally, moderate drought has been present since late July, according to the National Weather Service.

Current conditions

Based on the provided data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, here is a breakdown of the drought conditions in the Northeast over different time periods.

Drought Coverage: 81.11% of the region is experiencing some level of drought (D0 to D4).

Most Severe Drought: 2.87% of the region is in extreme drought (D3-D4), while no part of the region is in exceptional drought (D4).

Drought Severity and Coverage Index (DSCI): The current DSCI is 151, indicating a significant level of drought severity and extent.

Compared to Last Week (September 9, 2025): Drought conditions have worsened. The area with some level of drought (D0-D4) has increased from 72.51% to 81.11%. The percentage of the region in extreme drought (D3-D4) has also increased significantly, from 0.33% to 2.87%. The DSCI has risen from 124 to 151, reflecting this increase in severity and coverage.

Weekend weather

High pressure is expected to bring pleasant weather this weekend.

Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s today, with Sunday seeing slightly cooler temperatures, said the National Weather Service.

The Source: Information from the National Weather Service New York, NY.



