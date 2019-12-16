Icy winter storm causing school closings and delays for Tue., Dec. 17

A mix of snow and freezing rain impacted portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut, and southeast New York on Monday night into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued weather alerts for several counties in the tristate region.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the National Weather Service said in a weather advisory. "Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions."

Weather alerts in effect through Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (National Weather Service)

