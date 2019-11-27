Firefighters rescue people from deadly river flooding in Italy

Italian fire crews rescued locals in Borgo Ticino, a neighborhood in the northern city of Pavia, on Monday, November 25, after severe overflow from the Ticino and Po rivers flooded the area.

According to local media, both rivers exceeded their banks on Monday, with the Ticino settling at about 3.72 meters (12 feet) by evening, and the Po settling at about 5.78 meters (19 feet).

Across the province of Pavia, approximately 200 people were unable to access their homes, while another 160 were trapped in areas rendered inaccessible due to the flooding, the Italian wire service ANSA reported.

In the province of Alessandria, rescue workers recovered the body of a 52-year-old woman who was swept away by floodwaters while on her way to work on Sunday, ANSA reported.

