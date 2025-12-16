Expand / Collapse search

What are the chances of a white Christmas in New York City?

By
Published  December 16, 2025 6:32pm EST
Christmas in NYC
FOX 5 NY
Will NYC have a white Christmas this year?

Will NYC have a white Christmas this year?

FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Nick Gregory provides the weather forecast for New York City, and does his best to answer the question on New Yorkers' minds: will it snow on Christmas?

The Brief

    • Should New Yorkers prepare for a white Christmas this year?
    • In the United States, the National Weather Service defines a "white Christmas" as an inch or more of snow observed on the ground on Christmas morning.
    • The last white Christmas in New York City was only last year, but before that it was 2009.

NEW YORK - Should New Yorkers prepare for a white Christmas this year?

JUMP TO: DEFINITION l LAST ONE l NYC CHANCES

What is the definition of a white Christmas?

What we know:

In the United States, the National Weather Service defines a "white Christmas" as an inch or more of snow observed on the ground on Christmas morning. 

So a dusting of snow remaining from earlier snowfall doesn't count. Yet an inch or more still on the ground on Dec. 25 from a prior storm meets the white Christmas standard.

Other countries and traditions may have different definitions. For example, some cultures consider snowfall on Christmas Eve to qualify as a white Christmas.

When was the last white Christmas in NYC?

The last white Christmas in New York City was only last year, but before that it was 2009.

In 2002, 5 inches of snow was recorded in Central Park. Other prior White Christmases were in 1995, when cold temperatures kept snow on the ground from an earlier storm – also in 1983 and 1966.

The record Christmas Day snowfall for Central Park was 7 inches in 1909. The record snow depth on Christmas Day in Central Park was 8 inches in 1912.

Could New York City see a white Christmas?

FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Nick Gregory reports that New Yorkers have an 11% chance of seeing a white Christmas.

However, a system dropping from the Northwest could bring a mix of rain and snow this Tuesday evening.

The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Nick Gregory.

Christmas in NYCWeather