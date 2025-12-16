What are the chances of a white Christmas in New York City?

The Brief Should New Yorkers prepare for a white Christmas this year? In the United States, the National Weather Service defines a "white Christmas" as an inch or more of snow observed on the ground on Christmas morning. The last white Christmas in New York City was only last year, but before that it was 2009.



Should New Yorkers prepare for a white Christmas this year?

In the United States, the National Weather Service defines a "white Christmas" as an inch or more of snow observed on the ground on Christmas morning.

So a dusting of snow remaining from earlier snowfall doesn't count. Yet an inch or more still on the ground on Dec. 25 from a prior storm meets the white Christmas standard.

Other countries and traditions may have different definitions. For example, some cultures consider snowfall on Christmas Eve to qualify as a white Christmas.

The last white Christmas in New York City was only last year, but before that it was 2009.

In 2002, 5 inches of snow was recorded in Central Park. Other prior White Christmases were in 1995, when cold temperatures kept snow on the ground from an earlier storm – also in 1983 and 1966.

The record Christmas Day snowfall for Central Park was 7 inches in 1909. The record snow depth on Christmas Day in Central Park was 8 inches in 1912.

FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Nick Gregory reports that New Yorkers have an 11% chance of seeing a white Christmas.

However, a system dropping from the Northwest could bring a mix of rain and snow this Tuesday evening.