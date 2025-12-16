What are the chances of a white Christmas in New York City?
NEW YORK - Should New Yorkers prepare for a white Christmas this year?
JUMP TO: DEFINITION l LAST ONE l NYC CHANCES
What is the definition of a white Christmas?
What we know:
In the United States, the National Weather Service defines a "white Christmas" as an inch or more of snow observed on the ground on Christmas morning.
So a dusting of snow remaining from earlier snowfall doesn't count. Yet an inch or more still on the ground on Dec. 25 from a prior storm meets the white Christmas standard.
Other countries and traditions may have different definitions. For example, some cultures consider snowfall on Christmas Eve to qualify as a white Christmas.
When was the last white Christmas in NYC?
The last white Christmas in New York City was only last year, but before that it was 2009.
In 2002, 5 inches of snow was recorded in Central Park. Other prior White Christmases were in 1995, when cold temperatures kept snow on the ground from an earlier storm – also in 1983 and 1966.
The record Christmas Day snowfall for Central Park was 7 inches in 1909. The record snow depth on Christmas Day in Central Park was 8 inches in 1912.
Could New York City see a white Christmas?
FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Nick Gregory reports that New Yorkers have an 11% chance of seeing a white Christmas.
However, a system dropping from the Northwest could bring a mix of rain and snow this Tuesday evening.
The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Nick Gregory.