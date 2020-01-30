8 everyday items that you probably didn’t know were invented by black people
From traffic lights to caller ID, here’s a few inventions created by African Americans that make life easier.
Historic African-American cemetery seeks volunteers for Black History month clean-up initiative
For Black History month, a non-profit is seeking volunteers to help with a weekly clean-up initiative at Historic Evergreen Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia, the resting place of many of the city’s African-American leaders of the 19th and 20th centuries.
Black History Month: The little-known backstory
The backstory of how Black History Month became an annual celebration in the United States is often overlooked.
Google showcases African American achievements with ‘most searched’ for Black History Month
Google celebrated the achievements of black Americans with a commercial and website highlighting who and what was "the most searched."
Gwen Ifill honored with Black Heritage Forever stamp
The United States Post Office is honoring Gwen Ifill, the late esteemed journalist, with a Black Heritage Forever stamp this year.
Before Andrew Yang, MLK was the champion of universal basic income
Martin Luther King Jr. championed the idea of a universal basic income for all American adults more than 50 years ago as part of his Poor People's Campaign, but he was assassinated before he could carry the initiative to fruition.