Yankees and Blue Jays preview: ALDS Game 1 showdown

The Brief The Yankees and Blue Jays face off in the best-of-five AL Division Series after matching 94–68 records in the regular season. Toronto clinched the AL East thanks to an 8–5 head-to-head record over New York. MLB.com’s position-by-position breakdown highlights matchups that favor Toronto in several spots, though the Yankees bring momentum into the series.



New York fans have it in their sights — the Yankees open their ALDS showdown against Toronto with hopes high and expectations rising after a dramatic Wild Card clinch.

What we know:

From the MLB.com preview, the Yankees and Blue Jays were even across many categories, but certain position battles lean toward Toronto. For example, the Blue Jays hold an advantage in first base and in parts of the outfield, according to MLB’s breakdown. Meanwhile, New York’s catching, framing and pitching depth remain key assets.

Toronto enters with the luxury of being the No. 1 seed and having a first-round bye, giving them more rest and planning control. The Blue Jays’ rotation includes Kevin Gausman, who will likely be a feature in this series.

According to Bleacher Report’s preview, the Yankees’ path is tougher given home-field against them — but their balanced roster and recent momentum make this matchup intriguing. The Yankees overcame the Red Sox in the Wild Card round to get here.

Regular season results also matter: the two teams tied at 94–68, but Toronto took the division via head-to-head tiebreaker.

Keys to Game 1

Pitching & matchups — Each starter’s ability to navigate the opposing lineup will set the tone.

Bullpen utilization — Whichever club manages its relievers more effectively late could steal the opener.

Offensive balance — Hitting with runners in scoring position and avoiding strikeouts against top arms will be crucial.

Defense and framing — Run prevention, especially in tight innings, could tilt the game.