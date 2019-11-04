World Series champ Nationals take celebration to White House

article

The World Series champion Washington Nationals were honored by President Donald Trump at the White House today.

The Nationals accepted an invitation from the administration last week, shortly after defeating the Houston Astros in seven games.

The team has been on a celebratory tour around the nation's capital. The visit comes just 48 hours after the team paraded down Constitution Avenue and a day after they celebrated at a Washington Capitals game.

Only one player - reliever Sean Doolittle - publicly announced that he would not attend the event, but a number of players were not listed on the official attendee list, according to Mid-Atlantic Sports Network reporter Mark Zuckerman.

According to Zuckerman, Michael Taylor, Anthony Rendon, Victor Robles, Joe Ross, Wander Suero, Javy Guerra, and Wilmer Difo were not on the list. Zuckerman stressed that no reason was given for their lack of attendance.

On Friday, Doolittle told the Washington Post he wants to celebrate with his team, but he “just can’t” go to the White House.

On Monday, the players in attendance reciprocated the honor to the President, with catcher Kurt Suzuki wearing the famous "Make America Great Again" cap, and Ryan Zimmerman presenting the president with a personalized No. 45 Nationals jersey.

Historically, championship sports teams are invited to visit the White House by the president, but a polarized political climate has complicated the tradition.

The 2017 Houston Astros visited the White House in March 2018 minus Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa.

Trump has sparred with professional athletes over White House visits and invitations.

Earlier this year NBA star Stephen Curry said his championship-winning Golden State Warriors declined to meet with Trump.

The feud erupted as Trump was lambasting NFL athletes for kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

The University of Virginia men's basketball team said earlier this year it could not agree on a date for a visit.

Trump hosted the Air Force Academy football team at the White House for a Commander-in-Chief's trophy ceremony in May and the champion Clemson Tigers football team in June.

The president was notably booed when he visited Nationals Park for Game 5 of the World Series.