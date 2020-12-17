Win big on College Football’s Championship weekend with FOX Super 6

article

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming weekend

12p ET – Ohio State vs. Northwestern (FOX); Oklahoma vs. Iowa State; Texas A&M vs. Tennessee

4p ET- Clemson vs. Notre Dame

4:15 ET- Boise State vs. San Jose State (FOX)

8p ET- Alabama vs. Florida

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats

What: Big Ten Championship Game

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday, Dec. 19

TV: FOX

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Ranking/Record: No. 4 Ohio State (5-0); No. 14 Northwestern (6-1)



The Buckeyes look to lock up one of the four semifinal berths in the College Football Playoff by winning its fourth Big Ten title in a row. Ohio State has only played twice since Nov. 7 due to three COVID-19 cancellations, but they still possess incredible weapons like quarterback Justin Fields and running back Master Teague for an offense that puts 46.6 points per game on the board. Northwestern will lean on senior quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who will have to exploit a Buckeyes passing defense that has been weak for most of the season.



Oklahoma Sooners vs. Iowa State Cyclones

What: Big XII Championship Game

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday Dec. 19

TV: ABC

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Tx.

Rankings/Record: No. 10 Oklahoma (7-2); No. 6 Iowa State (8-2)



A classic case of football royalty against a team that is ascending quickly. This is a rematch of a Iowa State’s 37-30 victory over the Sooners back on Oct. 3. Since that point, Oklahoma has won six straight thanks in large part to quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has 25 touchdown passes to just seven interceptions. The Cyclones have a dynamic running back in Breece Hall (1,357 yards, 17 TD) and have met every challenge. Winner could be back in Arlington for the Cotton Bowl, but Iowa State could still sneak into a CFP semifinal depending on the situations with Ohio State and Clemson with a win.



Texas A&M Aggies at Tennessee Volunteers

What: SEC regular season contest

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday Dec. 19

TV: ESPN

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tn.

Rankings/Record: No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1), Tennessee (3-6)



The only regular season game of the weekend is still important for the Aggies, who need to win and get some help in either the Big Ten or ACC to get into the College Football Playoff. The Aggies only loss on the year came on the road to Alabama on Oct. 3. Perhaps the best reason to keep an eye on this game is standout Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond, who has improved through the season. The Vols will look to finish with back to back wins after romping Vanderbilt last week.



Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Clemson Tigers

What: ACC Championship Game

When: 4 p.m., ET, Saturday Dec. 19

TV: ABC

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte



Rankings/Record: No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0); No. 3 Clemson (9-1)

A rematch of the college football game of the season- a 47-40 double overtime win for the Fighting Irish on Nov. 7 in South Bend. In that game, Clemson was without three defensive starters and Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence, who was out on COVID-19 protocols. Clemson is 38-2 over the last three seasons and has owned situations like this. The question is has Ian Book and the rest of the Notre Dame attack found the answers to rise to this moment in a neutral site- something they haven’t done well since Brian Kelly’s arrival in Indiana.



Boise State Broncos at San Jose State Spartans

What: Mountain West Championship Game

When: 4:15 p.m., ET, Saturday Dec. 19

TV: FOX

Where: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas



Rankings/Record: Boise State (5-1), No. 24 San Jose State (6-0)

The winner of the Mountain West punches a ticket to Tucson for the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31. Boise State has been here before with the Broncos making their fourth straight appearance in the title game. The two teams were scheduled to meet in November, but a COVID-19 situation ended up cancelling that matchup. Boise State is lead by wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who had eight catches in a blizzard last week during a 17-9 win at Wyoming. San Jose State running back Tyler Nevins averages 8.9 yards per carry. The Spartans have never beat the Broncos- they are 0-14 against them.



Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Florida Gators

What: SEC Championship Game

When 8 p.m., ET, Saturday Dec. 19

TV: CBS

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Rankings/Record: No. 1 Alabama (10-0), No. 7 Florida (8-2)



A game that appeared to have a ton of sizzle – Heisman Trophy contending quarterbacks, the possibility of multiple College Football Playoff berths- all disappeared in the Gainesville fog last Saturday night with LSU’s 37-34 win over the Gators. Florida’s realistic shot at making the College Football Playoff likely disappeared, but they still do have Kyle Trask and an offense that can put a ton of points on the board. However, the trouble is that Alabama’s offense may be a little deeper with QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris and wideout Devonta Smith. All of them are playmakers that make coaches stay up at night. Add that in with Alabama’s superior defense and this feels like something more lopsided than the normal SEC championship game.



