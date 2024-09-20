Where to watch NY Giants, other NFL games: Week 3

article

Will the 0-2 New York Giants catch a break in Week 3? Tune in to FOX 5 Sunday at 1 p.m. as Daniel Jones and Big Blue seek redemption as they face off against the 1-1 Browns in Cleveland.

Week 3 also features some key games between 2-0 teams, including the Texans at the Vikings and the Chargers at the Steelers. And one of the best matchups will be America’s Game of the Week: the somehow winless Ravens visiting the inconsistent Cowboys.

Here’s a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

Week 3 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England at N.Y. Jets: 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX 5 and Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago at Indianapolis: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston at Minnesota: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay at Tennessee: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina at Las Vegas: 4 p.m ET (CBS)

Miami at Seattle: 4 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Dallas: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City at Atlanta: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville at Buffalo: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington at Cincinnati: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up FOX 5's broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all of the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX 5. Our very own Curt Menefee along with Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.