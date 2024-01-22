What happens when an amateur wins on the PGA Tour?

article

Nick Dunlap won The American Express this weekend to become the first amateur golfer in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour.

The 20-year-old University of Alabama sophomore and reigning U.S. Amateur champion is the first amateur winner since Phil Mickelon won the Tucson Open in 1991.

After capturing the win Sunday, some fans are wondering what’s next for Dunlap. Here’s what you need to know.

Can Dunlap turn pro?

Dunlap has the choice to turn pro in 2024, and if he does, his tour card is good through the 2026 PGA season.

But if Dunlap opts not to become a pro golfer during the PGA season, he has 30 days after the end of the season to decide to turn pro for the 2025 season.

Moreover, if Dunlap remains an amateur , he can still play in professional events and can compete in up to 12 events in 2024. But he wouldn’t be eligible for the PGA Tour’s signature events because they are limited-field tournaments only for full PGA Tour members, the Washington Post reported.

Is Dunlap the youngest to win on the PGA Tour?

Dunlap’s win was impressive, but that feat goes to Jordan Spieth after he won the 2013 John Deere Classic as a 19-year-old. Spieth turned pro before that event.

How much first-place prize money did Nick Dunlap win, and can he accept?

Since Nick Dunalp is an amateur golfer, he won't receive the $1.5 million prize money for his win, which instead will go to runner up Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who finished one shot behind Dunlap, Golf Week reported.

Does Dunlap get the FedEx points?

Dunlap will not get the 500 FedEx Cup points , but if he stays at the University of Alabama, he gets in the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open tournaments as the U.S. Amateur champion. If he turns pro and joins the PGA Tour, he still gets in the Masters and U.S. Open, along with the remaining seven $20 million signature events on tour.

Who was the last reigning U.S. Amateur champion to win on the PGA Tour?

The last reigning amateur champ to win on the PGA Tour was Tiger Woods. He won the third of his U.S. Amateur titles in 1996, then won it twice on the PGA Tour after turning pro.

Besides Dunlap, have other amateur golfers won a PGA event?

With his win Sunday, Dunlap is now the eighth amateur golfer to win on the PGA Tour.

The other golfers to pull of this achievement are Cary Middlehoff: North and South Open (1945), Fred Haas: Memphis Invitational (1945), Frank Stranahan: Durham War Bond Tournament (1945), Frank Stranahan: Miami Open (1948), Gene Littler: San Diego Open (1954), Doug Sanders: Canadian Open (1956), Scott Verplank: Western Open (1985), and Phil Mickelson: Northern Telecom Open (1991), the Palm Springs Desert Sun reported.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



