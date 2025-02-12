Watch live: NYCFC, NY Red Bulls at Coachella Valley Invitational

MLS preseason is heating up in the Coachella Valley.

The NY Red Bulls will face off against Real Salt Lake at 3:30 p.m. EST and then St. Louis City SC against NYCFC at 6 p.m. EST.

You can stream both Coachella Valley Invitational matches via FOX Local on your connected TV, through the FOX Local Mobile app, or in the media player above. Note that geo restrictions apply to those outside of the New York City DMA.

What is the Coachella Valley Invitational?

The 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) is a three-week pre-season soccer event, which will host clubs from both Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Highlights from this year’s Invitational include matches featuring 2024 MLS Cup Finalists LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls, as well as the first public match played by the MLS’ newest team, San Diego FC.

What clubs will play in the Coachella Valley Invitational?

14 clubs from MLS will participate in the event: Austin FC, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Chicago Fire FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, San Diego FC, St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City.

From the NWSL, six teams will participate: Angel City FC, Bay FC, Houston Dash, Portland Thorns, San Diego Wave FC and Seattle Reign FC.

How can I watch Coachella Valley Invitational matches?

You can stream all NYCFC and Red Bulls matches via FOX Local on your connected TV, through the FOX Local Mobile app, or on the FOX 5 NY website.

When does NYCFC play?

New York City FC vs. Sporting Kansas City on (February 5, 6 p.m. EST)

San Diego FC vs. New York City FC (February 8, 3 p.m. EST)

New York City FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC (February 12, 6 p.m. EST)

Minnesota United FC vs. New York City FC (February 15, 5 p.m. EST)

When do the Red Bulls play?

San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls (February 8, 4:30 p.m. EST)

New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake (February 12, 3:30 p.m. EST)

San Diego FC vs. New York Red Bulls (February 15,1 P.m. EST)



Watch the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational live & free! Follow all the action from the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on My9NJ and FOX LOCAL on connected TV. Find a full schedule of available matches here. *Geo-restrictions apply.