Minnesota sports events postponed after Daunte Wright fatally shot by police

The Minnesota Twins were scheduled to start a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox Monday afternoon at Target Field, but the game has been postponed.

While weather isn’t ideal and there have been spotty showers in the Twin Cities most of the day, it’s not the reason the game is being postponed. Twins officials announced shortly after the game was supposed to start at 1:10 p.m. that it’s being postponed out of an abundance of caution after Daunte Wright was fatally shot by police Sunday afternoon.

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game," Twins officials said in a statement. "The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright."

The incident happened in Brooklyn Center, and it’s in the middle of the trial for Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd last Memorial Day that led to protests and rioting across the country. Brooklyn Center officials said Monday it’s believed a female officer intended to use a Taser on Wright, and instead pulled her gun by mistake, fatally hitting Wright in his vehicle. Officials called it an "accidental discharge."

After the incident, protesters filled the streets of Brooklyn Center and demanded answers outside the police department. Several businesses were also damaged by rioters Sunday night, both in Brooklyn Center and on Lake Street in Minneapolis.

Floyd's death last May sparked several days of protests and riots in Minneapolis.

TIMBERWOLVES GAME POSTPONED

The Minnesota Timberwolves were supposed to host the Brooklyn Nets Monday night at Target Center, but that game has been postponed after Daunte Wright’s shooting death in Brooklyn Center. In a Monday afternoon news conference, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has called for a curfew in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center starting at 7 p.m.

"Yesterday’s tragic event, involving the life of Daunte Wright, once again leaves our community mourning. After consultation with the League, and local and state officials, we believe postponing tonight’s game versus the Brooklyn Nets is the best decision. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx extend our sincere sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright," team officials said in a statement.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has also declared a state of emergency, starting at 7 p.m.

MINNESOTA WILD POSTPONES GAME AGAINST ST. LOUIS BLUES

The Minnesota Wild was scheduled to host the St. Louis Blues Monday night at Xcel Energy Center, but that game has now been postponed. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has issued a state of emergency, and Ramsey County is under a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. after the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright.

"Out of respect for the heartbreaking incident that occurred last night in Brooklyn Center, tonight’s Minnesota Wild game has been postponed. The decision was made after discussions with local and state officials, and the National Hockey League. The Minnesota Wild organization extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Daunte Wright," Wild officials said in a statement.

MINNESOTA UNITED POSTPONES VIRTUAL SEASON KICKOFF

Minnesota United had planned a virtual season kickoff event Monday night, which has now been postponed out of respect to Daunte Wright's family.

The Loons have been training and holding friendly matches away from Minnesota the last several weeks. Minnesota United is scheduled to open its season on Friday at Seattle Sounders FC, a rematch of last year's Western Conference title game.