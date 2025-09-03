New York, New Jersey rank in top 10 states for sports betting: report

article

The Brief New York and New Jersey have become two of the top states for sports betting in the U.S. since 2018. New York leads the nation in total betting volume, with residents wagering an average of over $1,100 each by 2024. It ranks third overall per capita. New Jersey ranks second in the U.S. for average wagered amount per resident, with more than $1,300.



New York and New Jersey have emerged as major hubs for sports betting since the repeal of a federal ban on sports gambling in 2018. A new report from OLBG highlights how the two states, with their robust online markets and passionate fanbases, have become national leaders in the industry.

What we know:

New York sports betting

New York has become the biggest sports betting market in the nation by total betting volume, but ranks third overall. Following the launch of mobile betting in 2022, the state's total betting handle reached $22.6 billion by 2024, which equates to over $1,100 wagered per resident.

While football is a popular sport for betting, basketball and baseball see even more combined action, a trend driven by the state's numerous professional sports teams like the Knicks, Nets, Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets and Bills.

New Jersey sports betting

New Jersey, a pioneer in the sports betting market, has also seen significant success. The state's total betting handle reached $12.8 billion in 2024, a notable amount for its population of about 9.3 million people. New Jersey has the second-highest average bet per resident in the country at more than $1,300, trailing only Nevada.

The state's success is attributed to its strong online betting market and its proximity to New York, where many New Yorkers initially crossed the border to place bets. The report notes that both states have a sophisticated and active betting culture, with their success driven by mobile accessibility and a passionate fanbase.

The top 10 states for sports betting ranked

Nevada New Jersey New York Illinois Colorado Massachusetts Arizona Maryland Kansas Iowa