Masters 2025 schedule: Leaderboard, tee times and other things to know

article

The Brief The Masters golf tournament began on Thursday, April 10 in Augusta, Georgia. Scottie Scheffler looks to repeat as the Masters champion in this year’s field. Approximately 96 players are competing in this year's tournament.



The 89th Masters began at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Some of golf’s biggest names are competing for the coveted title and iconic green jacket.

When does the Masters start?

Local perspective:

The 89th Masters Tournament takes place from April 10-13, and it's the first major golf tournament of the season.

Watch the Masters 2025

For more on the Masters, including the television schedule and streaming options, click HERE.

Masters schedule 2025

By the numbers:

Ninety-six players (five amateurs) are competing this year, with the top 50 players making the cut in the opening rounds of the golf tournament.

This year’s field has players from 26 countries and territories, marking the most ever for the historic tournament, according to the Associated Press.

Tee times Masters 2025

Listed below are the first- and second-round tee times for the 89th Masters Tournament:

Thursday-Friday

7:40 a.m.-10:48 a.m. — Davis Riley, United States; Patton Kizzire, United States.

7:51 a.m.-10:59 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Taiwan; Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela; Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark.

8:02 a.m.-11:10 a.m. — Mike Weir, Canada; Michael Kim, United States; Cameron Young, United States.

8:13 a.m.-11:21 a.m. — Zach Johnson, United States; Joe Highsmith, United States; Chris Kirk, United States.

8:24 a.m.-11:38 a.m. — Danny Willett, England; Nico Echavarria, Colombia; Davis Thompson, United States.

8:35 a.m.-11:49 a.m. — Bernhard Langer, Germany; Will Zalatoris, United States; a-Noah Kent, United States.

8:52 a.m.-noon — Cameron Smith, Australia; J.T. Poston, United States; Aaron Rai, England.

9:03 a.m.-12:11 p.m. — Fred Couples, United States; Harris English, United States; Taylor Pendrith, Canada.

9:14 a.m.-12:22 p.m. — Corey Conners, Canada; Brian Harman, United States; Stephan Jaeger, Germany.

9:25 a.m.-12:33 p.m. — Patrick Reed, United States; Max Greyserman, United States; Byeong Hun An, South Korea.

9:36 a.m.-12:50 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Scotland; Billy Horschel, United States; Nick Dunlap, United States.

9:47 a.m.-1:01 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, United States; Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Min Woo Lee, Australia.

9:58 a.m.-1:12 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, United States; Jason Day, Australia; Keegan Bradley, United States.

10:15 a.m.-1:23 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, United States; Justin Thomas, United States; a-Jose Luis Ballester, Spain.

10:26 a.m.-1:34 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, United States; Tom Kim, South Korea; Tyrrell Hatton, England.

10:37 a.m.-1:45 p.m. — Tony Finau, United States; Maverick McNealy, United States; Thomas Detry, Belgium.

10:48 a.m.-7:40 a.m. — Cameron Davis, Australia; Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico; Austin Eckroat, United States.

10:59 a.m.-7:51 a.m. — Angel Cabrera, Argentina; Laurie Canter, England; Adam Schenk, United States.

11:10 a.m.-8:02 a.m. — Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain; Thriston Lawrence, South Africa; Brian Campbell, United States.

11:21 a.m.-8:13 a.m. — Bubba Watson, United States; Matthieu Pavon, France; a-Evan Beck, United States.

11:38 a.m.-8:24 a.m. — Tom Hoge, United States; Matt McCarty, United States; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa.

11:49 a.m.-8:35 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, South Africa); Denny McCarthy, United States; a-Hiroshi Tai, Singapore.

Noon-8:52 a.m. — Max Homa, United States; Justin Rose, England; J.J. Spaun, United States.

12:11 p.m.-9:03 a.m . — Dustin Johnson, United States; Nick Taylor, Canada; a-Justin Hastings, Cayman Islands.

12:22 p.m.-9:14 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Spain; Lucas Glover, United States; Daniel Berger, United States.

12:33 p.m.-9:25 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, United States; Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark; Matt Fitzpatrick, England.

12:50 p.m.-9:36 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, United States; Russell Henley, United States; Sungjae Im, South Korea.

1:01 p.m.-9:47 a.m. — Adam Scott, Australia; Xander Schauffele, United States; Viktor Hovland, Norway.

1:12 p.m.-9:58 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Ludvig Aberg, Sweden; Akshay Bhatia, United States.

1:23 p.m.-10:15 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Bryson DeChambeau, United States; Shane Lowry, Ireland.

1:34 p.m.-10:26 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Spain; Wyndham Clark, United States; Tommy Fleetwood, England.

1:45 p.m.-10:37 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, United States; Sepp Straka, Austria; Sam Burns, United States.

The Masters leaderboard

Click HERE for more information.

Who won the Masters last year?

Dig deeper:

Scottie Scheffler is the defending Masters champion. In 2024, Scheffler won the Masters for the second time in three years by pulling away late with a 4-under 68 for a four-shot victory, according to the Associated Press.

What to know about the Masters

The backstory:

The Masters has been held since 1934 from Thursday through Sunday during the first week of April at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The golf course is 7,555 yards and the tournament is played over four days and 72 holes, according to Masters.com.

American golfer Bobby Jones founded the tournament, and it’s one of the four major golf tournaments in the sport, with the others being the British Open, the U.S. Open and the Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA) Championship.