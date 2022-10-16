Tennessee asks for donations to help pay for new goalposts following wild celebration

article

The University of Tennessee called on the student body, alumni and other fans to contribute in getting new goalposts for Neyland Stadium after fans tossed the old ones into the Tennessee River.

Fans tore down the goalposts after the Volunteers upset Alabama on Saturday night, 52-49. The fans paraded the goalposts through Knoxville before they dumped them into the river. The school sent a tweet on Sunday asking for help in raising money for the new uprights.

"Y'all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River? Yeah that was awesome," the school’s tweet read.

"Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week's game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y'all help us out?"

Those who choose to donate can give $16, the amount that corresponds to the number of years it took Tennessee to beat Alabama again, $52.49, which represents the final score, $25, $100, $250, $500 or $1,019.15, which corresponds to the capacity of a sold-out Neyland Stadium.

Chase McGrath nailed a 40-yard field goal to give Tennessee the win.

Tennessee moved up to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press poll and even received some first-place votes. Georgia remained No. 1 and Ohio State was No. 2.

