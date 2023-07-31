Teen US cyclist Magnus White killed while training for world championship race

article

Magnus White, a rising American cyclist star, died after being hit by a car on Saturday while training for an upcoming race. He was 17 years old.

The accident occurred while White was on a bike ride near his home in Boulder, Colorado, USA Cycling announced in a statement Sunday.

The U.S. national team cyclist was on a final ride to prepare for the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships in August in Glasgow, Scotland.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time. We ride for Magnus," USA Cycling wrote in an Instagram post.

White was a rising star winning the 2021 Junior 17-18 Cyclocross National Championships USA Cycling National Team for a full season of European Cyclocross racing and closed out the year at the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championship in Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA Cycling noted.

He then represented the U.S. and the Boulder community at another Cyclocross World Championships in January in the Netherlands.

White is survived by his parents, Michael and Jill, and his brother, Eero, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.




