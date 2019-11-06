Teacher and paralyzed former student cross New York City Marathon finish line as a team

For many athletes, running this year's New York City Marathon was a dream come true. For Mikey Nichols and Joe Rooney, it was even more so.

They forged a friendship at Monroe High School in New Jersey when Mikey was a student and Joe was an English teacher.

But Mike's world forever changed in 2014, his senior year, when a hockey incident paralyzed him from the neck down.

Joe, a runner, remained a part of Mikey's life. The idea of running the marathon came up casually. Joe says that at first they had no idea what they were doing.

But the pair trained hard on weekdays and weekends. They even bought a special runner's wheelchair to help them get ready.

Their hard work paid off last Sunday when the two crossed the finish line: 26.2 miles in 3 hours and 51 minutes.

They ran in support of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. They raised $42,000 and counting.

While a future marathon for them right now is unknown, what is certain is a bond nothing short of inspirational.

You can donate to their fundraising effort here.

