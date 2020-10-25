Tampa Bay Rays beat Los Angeles Dodgers in stunning rally, and World Series is tied 2-2

article

The Tampa Bay Rays pulled off a stunning rally in the bottom of the ninth inning when Brett Phillips' two-out single and a pair of Dodgers misplays resulted in two runs that beat Los Angeles 8-7 and tied the World Series at two games each.

In a game full of late drama, the final turn came out of nowhere.

The Dodgers, on the verge of a 3-1 lead in a push for their first title since 1988, took a 7-6 lead into the ninth.

Kevin Kiermaier blooped a single with one out off Kenley Jansen and Randy Arozarena walked with two outs.

Phillips, who batted a combined .196 for Kansas City and Tampa Bay this year, hit a soft single that Chris Taylor bobbled as the tying run scored.

Arozarena appeared to be a sure out when he stumbled halfway home, but catcher Will Smith lost control of the ball as he spun around for a tag, allowing the winning run to score.

Advertisement

Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers against Tyler Glasnow in Game 5 on Sunday night.

A 26-year-old from Seminole, Florida, Phillips was drafted by Houston and played for Milwaukee and Kansas City before Tampa Bay acquired him in August for a minor leaguer. Touted for his outfield defense, he hasn't hit much in the majors, ending the regular season with a career .202 average in 153 games. He had been 0 for 2 in the postseason and hadn't batted since Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Oct. 7.

Phillips was left off the AL Championship Series roster but shined as a cheerleader, writing up phony scouting reports on a clipboard touting Arozarena before dancing against him in battles after the team locked up the AL pennant.

"What a great team effort on this win. It took almost 28 guys," Phillips said. "That's what special about this team. Just all come together, our one goal is to win. We don't rely on one guy. It takes everyone, and man, baseball is fun."

Advertising: Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win the $1M jackpot! Download now.

