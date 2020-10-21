A sports betting guide to Eagles-Giants on Thursday Night Football

article

NFL rules mandate that there will be a champion in the NFC East this year – even if nobody really deserves it.

As Week 7 of the season gets underway, the teams that make up one of the league’s most storied divisions - a circuit that has 13 Super Bowl trophies among its four teams - currently stand with a combined record of 5-18-1. Three of those wins have come in games when one NFC East team played against another NFC East team.

And yet, that means everything is up for grabs and a lot will be on the line Thursday night (8 p.m., FOX) at Lincoln Financial Field when the 1-5 New York Giants square off against the 1-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles with a chance to grab a share of the division lead on the line.

And on the FOX Bet Sportsbook, there are over almost 50 wagers you could make on Eagles-Giants that is a lot to keep you interested beyond the divisional ramifications. Here’s some of the betting information to keep an eye out for.

The Point Spread, Money Line and Over/Under

The game opened with the Eagles roughly a six-point favorite over a New York team they have beaten seven straight times dating back to 2016. However, a series of key injuries that will likely leave Philadelphia without starting tight end Zach Ertz and running back Miles Sanders has lowered that line to a four-point Philadelphia advantage. The over/under number is 43 – something that is extremely low in the high-scoring age in the NFL.

The money line is a little more beneficial towards people who think the Giants will win outright. The Eagles are -225 to win on the money line, meaning you have to wager $225 to win $100 on an outright Eagles win. Meanwhile the Giants are +185 (a $100 bet on the Giants will pay out a total of $285 for an outright New York win).

Another fact to remember: five of those seven straight Eagles victories have been by seven points or less.



Eagles Props to Watch

There’s a BetBoost item to double your money would pay off if the Eagles score a touchdown in both the first and second half. While the line would appear to say a very low scoring game between these two, that would still be a good item to target.

Another one to keep an eye on would be Boston Scott rushing for 75 yards and scoring a rushing touchdown, which currently has odds at FOXBet.com at +200. In two games against the Giants last year, Scott became a Philadelphia folk hero with four touchdowns scored. He figures to get a lot of carries this week with Sanders on the shelf.

Finally, there’s a three-player bet that could be interesting and takes advantage of the new faces in the Philadelphia lineup. The bet has Carson Wentz passing for 275 or more yards, Richard Rodgers having 75 or more receiving yards and Scott rushing for 75 yards plus. That bet currently stands at +1400 – not a bad one to throw a few dollars down upon.



Giants Props To Watch

There are three Giants players who figure to get a lot of attention this week on the offensive side: Daniel Jones, Darius Slayton and Devonte Freeman.

The Jones/Slayton duo is one that is the highlighted prop in this spot. If Jones throws for 275 or more passing yards and 75 or more of those end up as Slayton receptions, you could win +200 on your bet.

Freeman is a good bet for first touchdown scorer (+800) or anytime touchdown scorer (+125) as he gets more comfortable in the Giants’ offense. If you want a longer shot for either one of those categories, look at tight end Evan Engram (+1200 for first touchdown, +187 to score at any point in the game.)

Finally, an overtime bet is not out of play here. These two teams were more clearly separated last year when they met in December in Philadelphia and yet, the Giants forced Philadelphia to overtime before the Eagles won. An overtime yes bet is +1200 on FOX Bet.

