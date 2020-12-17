Seahawks-Washington match up in possible playoff preview

article

In what is not just the comeback story of 2020 but possibly one of the most interesting of all-time, the Washington Football Team (6-7) will wait to see if 36-year-old Alex Smith can go against visiting Seattle Sunday (1 p.m., FOX). Smith, who has made a much-ballyhooed return to the starting lineup after two years off due to a horrific leg injury, has been the catalyst to a four-game win streak that has the Football Team sitting atop the NFC East standings.

In the way stands Russell Wilson and a Seahawks team looking to win the NFC West in consecutive season for the first time since 2013-14. The Seahawks (9-4) are tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the West with a showdown set for Lumen Field a week from Sunday.

The sports betting information

On FOXBet.com Sportsbook, the Seahawks are 5 point road favorites with a money line of - 225. (A $225 bet would pay out $100.) Washington is +190 (a $100 bet pays $190) with the over-under of 51 1/2. Against the number this year, the Seahawks are 7-6 while Washington is 7-4-2, that is mainly on the strength of a recent run of four straight wins both overall, all of which have been ATS.

The history

This series has been dominated by the Washington Football Team in regular season play as it has won 12 of the 17 meetings. The Seahawks have won all three postseason meetings, which may be a larger indicator as the two appear headed for a collision in January. Washington has won 7-of-8 dating back to 2001.

The storylines to watch

Easily the best story of the year, Washington quarterback Alex Smith – who has returned to the starting lineup after two seasons in which he multiple surgeries and fought off infection due to a broken leg he suffered in November of 2018 – remains questionable to play against Seattle. Since elevated to the starting role in Week 9, Smith, 36, has led Washington to a 4-1 record and the top spot in the anemic NFC East. If Smith can’t go due to in his words and unrelated thigh injury, Washington will need Dwayne Haskins to set up. In his first action since October 4th, Haskins went 7-for-12 for 51 yards in place of Smith during a 23-15 win over San Francisco.

The Seahawks are 5-6 all-time in trips to the nations capital and have MVP candidate Russell Wilson to lean on in this game. Wilson has again carried the Seahawks offense as the 32-year-old has thrown for 3,685 yards and 36 touchdowns. Wilson will be relied on heavily again this week as the young Washington defensive line has improved significantly this year and has recorded 40 sacks led by Montez Sweat (24) with seven and rookie Chase Young (21) with 5 ½.

