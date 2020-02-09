Redskins set to hire NFL's first full-time black female coach: reports

article

The Washington Redskins are set to make NFL history, according to reports.

New Skins' Head Coach Ron Rivera is reportedly preparing to add Jennifer King to his coaching staff. Once hired, King would be the first full-time African American female coach in the league and the fourth woman overall.

King, who interned with the Carolina Panthers while Rivera was head coach there, would help coach the Redskins' offense, according to The Athletic. The North Carolina native previously was an assistant wide receivers coach for the now-defunct Alliance of American Football's Arizona Hotshots and also was an offensive assistant for Dartmouth College.

King also won three championships as a player in the in the semi-pro Women's Football Alliance.

King would join Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust, Bucs assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar and San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers as the only women working as full-time NFL coaches.