Predict six NFL winners, win $1 million with FOX Super 6

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs

When: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday Nov 8

TV: FOX

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

Record: Panthers (3-5), Chiefs (7-1)

The Chiefs, reigning Super Bowl champions, have been - with the exception of a stumble against the Raiders back in Week 5 - the same old Patrick Mahomes juggernaut that has rolled for the last few years with 418 yards per game and 31.6 points per game offensively. Meanwhile, the Panthers could get Christian McCaffrey back as their main offensive weapon.

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans

When: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday Nov 8

TV: FOX

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Record: Bears (5-3), Titans (5-2)

Suddenly, these two teams are starting to look vulnerable after hot starts with two-game losing streaks. The Titans loss at Cincinnati last week came as a result of the Tennessee defense not being able to get off the field- the Bengals were 10 of 15 on 3rd down conversions and had 35 minutes of possession time. Meanwhile, the Bears offense didn’t wake up quickly enough to avoid a 26-23 loss to the Saints in overtime. The loser of this game is in a free fall.

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills

When: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday Nov 8

TV: FOX

Where: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Record: Seahawks (6-1), Bills (6-2)

Two division leaders clash in upstate New York, where Russell Wilson and Josh Allen will lead diverse offensive attacks against one another. The Seahawks bounced back from a loss to Arizona for a 37-27 win over the 49ers as Wilson continues to make his case for MVP. Meanwhile, Allen and the Bills helped dash any chances of the Patriots rallying for another AFC East title with a 24-21 win at home.

New York Giants at Washington Football Team

When: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday Nov 8

TV: FOX

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

Record: Giants (1-7), Washington (2-5)

The Giants are the masters of the near-miss with their last four losses all coming in one-possession games. That included Monday night’s 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers. Daniel Jones has thrown nine interceptions and must protect the football better. Meanwhile, Washington is coming off a bye week that followed a blowout win over Dallas. Kyle Allen will once again be under center for the Football Team.

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts

When: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday Nov 8

TV: CBS

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Record: Ravens (5-2), Colts (5-2)

The Ravens couldn’t close the deal last week in a 28-24 loss to the undefeated Steelers last Sunday as Lamar Jackson was under 50 percent passing and threw two interceptions. Meanwhile, the Colts are the quietest 5-2 team in the league but they continue to find ways to win like they did last week in Detroit. Phillip Rivers may not be the San Diego version that played at a Hall of Fame level, but he’s been solid enough to get the job done.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday Nov 8

TV: NBC

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Record: Saints (5-2), Buccaneers (6-2)

Act II of Brees vs. Brady takes place in prime time on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Both teams survived near-misses last week; the Saints winning in overtime over the Bears, the Bucs edging the Giants on the road. In the first meeting - a 34-23 Saints win in Week 1 - saw Tom Brady throw two interceptions and struggle to get on page with his new teammates. That hasn’t been the same problem since then as Brady has found comfort with his wide receivers and now gets Antonio Brown added into the mix for the first time.

