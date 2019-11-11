Pete Alonso of the New York Mets named NL Rookie of the Year

article

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets has been selected NL Rookie of the Year.

Alonso led the majors with 53 home runs and earned 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America revealed Monday night. The other first-place vote went to runner-up Mike Soroka, a right-hander with the Atlanta Braves.

Alonso's home run total was one better than Yankees star Aaron Judge's rookie record in 2017. "Polar Bear" Pete became the face of baseball in Flushing, beloved for his power, personality and philanthropy — he gifted $100,000 from his All-Star Home Run Derby prize to charities supporting injured soldiers and 9/11 workers.

The slugging first baseman is the sixth Met to win the award and first since teammate Jacob deGrom in 2014.

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. finished third in the NL voting.