PAC-12 kicks off with Arizona State/USC Big Noon Saturday showdown

article

When you have waited two months to return to action, you don’t want to wait a minute more.

That’s why the PAC-12’s kickoff game on Saturday featuring the Arizona State Sun Devils and USC Trojans feels perfect for sunrise at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Those two teams will meet on Saturday as FOX’s Big Noon Saturday kickoff, starting at 12 noon Eastern Time as the final major conference in college football begins a seven-game schedule.

USC is ranked No. 20 in the country at the start of a make or break season for embattled Trojans head coach Clay Helton, who has never been able to earn some love from the tough Southern California fan base. Meanwhile, Herm Edwards has the Sun Devils progressing and looking for more after a 8-4 year in 2019.

And you can place a wager on the action with a bet on FOXBet.com – the best place to find the latest odds, prop bets and bet boosts. Check it out now for special promotions when you open an account. FOXBet is available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Colorado through the Fox Bet app and online at FOXBet.com.

The sports betting information

Advertisement

At FOXBet.com, the Trojans are 10-point favorite as of Wednesday evening with a money line of minus--400 (A better must wager $400 to win $100). The Raiders are a +320 (A $100 will win $320) on the money line. There is no posted over-under number on FOX Bet for the game.

The history

USC has a 22-13 edge in the series, including a 31-26 victory over Arizona State last year in Tempe. The Trojans have won four of the last five games in the series. USC has averaged 39.4 points per game during that stretch. The last two years have been one possession games.

The main storylines to watch

With the layoff stretching so long- the PAC-12 is a minimum of three weeks behind everyone else in restarting- and opt-outs up and down every roster, it is tough to imagine what the teams will be able to generate. For USC, there is a few things working for them- chiefly in the passing game. Sophomore Kedon Slovis could be among the best young quarterbacks in the country and he’s surrounded by Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had 77 catches last year to become the chief receiver for the Trojans.

Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels also has a pretty good arm for the Sun Devils and Edwards has tried to help with Zak Hill taking over as offensive coordinator after coaching at Boise State. Two freshman running backs are a concern, however, and they could feel some growing pains right off the bat.

Place a wager on the action with a bet with FOX Bet – the best place to find the latest odds, prop bets and bet boosts. Check it out now for special promotions when you open an account. FOX Bet is available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Colorado through the Fox Bet app and online at FOXBet.com.

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

For FOX Bet Sportsbook: Must be 21+. NJ, PA and CO only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at www.foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA) or 1-800-522-4700 (CO).