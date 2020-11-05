Notre Dame gets a crack at top-ranked Clemson without Trevor Lawrence

article

College football is about royalty. It is pomp, circumstance and championship jewels. And it is the blue blood names that make it special.

Notre Dame has been one of those programs for years. And with Dabo Swinney, the Clemson Tigers have ascended to that status as well.

So when top-ranked Clemson rolls into South Bend on Saturday night to face the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish (7:30 p.m., NBC) in the Atlantic Coast Conference game of the year, it is going to be a rare moment of splendor in this rare college football season.

Even with the young prince of quarterbacks- Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence- missing this one, it has been a game that has engaged a ton of college football fans who are wondering if anyone can stop the Clemson train from rolling back to the College Football Playoff.

Place a wager on the action with a bet with FOX Bet – the best place to find the latest odds, prop bets and bet boosts. Check it out now for special promotions when you open an account. FOX Bet is available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Colorado through the FOX Bet app and online at FOXBet.com.

The sports betting information

Advertisement

At FOXBet.com, the Tigers are 5 1/2 point favorite as of Wednesday evening with a money line of minus-225 (A better must wager $225 to win $100). The Irish are +187 (A $100 will win $187) on the money line. There is no posted over-under number on FOX Bet for the game.

The history

This will be the fifth time that the Tigers and Irish have met and third time since 2015. Clemson has won three of the four previous contests, including the last one in the Cotton Bowl two seasons ago during the 2018 College Football Playoff.

The main storylines to watch

The main story of this game is Lawrence, who will not be available because of COVID-19 protocols that has him eliminated from consideration for this one. That being said, Clemson is still one of the best teams in the country and freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is hardly a slouch.

At the same time, Notre Dame needs this game to be considered serious in the College Football Playoff race. A loss to a Lawrence-less Tigers squad at home will not make it easy for them to get into the conversation – especially with a second game between the two in the ACC Championship game as a possibility. Ian Book has been inconsistent, but Notre Dame has been able to run the football behind a big offensive line and with Kyron Williams being a workhorse behind it. Brian Kelly needs a win like this to get the program to the elite level.

Place a wager on the action with a bet with FOX Bet – the best place to find the latest odds, prop bets and bet boosts. Check it out now for special promotions when you open an account. FOX Bet is available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Colorado through the FOX Bet app and online at FOXBet.com.

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

For FOX Bet Sportsbook: Must be 21+. NJ, PA and CO only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at www.foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA) or 1-800-522-4700 (CO).