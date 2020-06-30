NFL Players' Association calls football a 'perfect storm for virus transmission'

article

The NFL players’ union released a statement Tuesday saying its athletes are especially susceptible to COVID-19 and should not be “complacent” when it comes to negotiating their rights to return to the field this fall.

The association also called the game of football a “perfect storm for virus transmission,” and said the players should seek protections before they return to play.

NFLPA President JC Tretter wrote the letter to the players outlining, in part, why the players aren’t immune to the virus.

“Underlying conditions like high BMI, asthma and sleep apnea are all associated with a higher risk of developing severe symptoms and complications when infected with COVID-19,” Tretter said. “Those conditions are widespread across the league.”

Tretter went on to say that players can have immuno-compromised family members or elderly parents, too.

“Trust me: we want to play football. But as a union, our most important job is to keep our players safe and alive,” Tretter said. “The NFLPA will fight for our most at-risk players and their families.”