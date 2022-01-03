NFL odds: Super Bowl futures odds for every team before Week 18

article

NFL Week 18 is here, and the playoffs are finally in sight! With contenders rounding into form to close out the year, it's time to look at the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI.

As always, the NFL odds tell the story. Here are the updated Super Bowl futures odds for every team heading into Week 18 ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI*

Green Bay Packers : +375 ( bet $10 to win $47.50 total )

Kansas City Chiefs : +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +750 ( bet $10 to win $85 total )

Buffalo Bills : +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Los Angeles Rams : +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Dallas Cowboys : +1100 ( bet $10 to win $120 total )

Tennessee Titans : +1300 ( bet $10 to win $140 total )

New England Patriots : +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

Arizona Cardinals : +1700 ( bet $10 to win $180 total )

Indianapolis Colts : +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Cincinnati Bengals : +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

San Francisco 49ers : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Los Angeles Chargers : +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Philadelphia Eagles : +5500 ( bet $10 to win $560 total )

Las Vegas Raiders : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

New Orleans Saints : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Baltimore Ravens : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Pittsburgh Steelers : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Minnesota Vikings : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Cleveland Browns : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Miami Dolphins : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Washington Football Team : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Denver Broncos : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Atlanta Falcons : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

New York Giants : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Carolina Panthers : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Seattle Seahawks : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Chicago Bears : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Detroit Lions : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Houston Texans : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

Jacksonville Jaguars : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

New York Jets : Off the board (eliminated from playoff contention)

*Odds as of 1/03/2022

A few things that stand out:

Green Bay separated itself from the pack with a win against the Vikings in Week 17. Kansas City had identical Super Bowl odds as the Packers after Week 16, but a loss to Cincinnati lengthened the Chiefs' championship chances from +400 to +500.

The Cowboys' three-game winning streak came to an end in Week 17 with their 25-22 loss to Arizona. Dallas's loss lengthened their odds from +1000 to +1100 while the win shortened Arizona's odds from +2000 to +1700.

Josh Allen and the Bills continue to roll as their win over Atlanta shortened their odds slightly from +850 to +500 and eliminated the Falcons from the playoff race.

Tom Brady led Tampa Bay to a 28-24 comeback win over the Jets even after losing one of his main targets Antonio Brown in the third quarter under bizarre circumstances . However, the Bucs' Super Bowl futures lengthened from +600 to +750.

With a 34-3 dismantling of the Dolphins, the Titans clinched the AFC South and saw their odds to win it all shorten from +1800 to +1300.

