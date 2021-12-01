NFL odds: How to bet Eagles vs. Jets, point spread, more

article

The 3-8 New York Jets are seeking their first-ever victory over the 5-7 Philadelphia Eagles when the teams meet on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds on Sunday's matchup between the Eagles and Jets — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and picks from our betting experts (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet ).

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Jets +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

The Eagles are 11-0 against the Jets. It is believed to be the most active NFL wins against one team without a loss.

The two teams most recently played on Oct. 6, 2019, resulting in a 31-6 Eagles victory. The teams first met on Dec. 9, 1973, a 24-23 Eagles win. The Jets have been outscored by the Eagles 302-177.

The game will be a battle of young quarterbacks.

Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts , a second-round pick in 2020, is 211-for-351 passing (60.1 percent) for 2,435 yards, with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The 23-year-old Hurts also leads the Eagles in rushing yards (695 on 122 carries) and rushing touchdowns (eight).

"I've been fond of the Eagles this year, but it depends on the week you watch them," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd said. "But, Hurts never loses confidence, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and the staff never loses confidence in him."

Rookie Zach Wilson , the No. 2 overall pick out of BYU , has played in seven games this season. Wilson, 22, is 118-for-205 passing for 1,313 yards, four touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Jets have utilized four quarterbacks as Mike White (four games), Josh Johnson (three games) and Joe Flacco (two games) have played this season.

Team Trends

The Eagles have six wins against the spread (ATS) in 12 games this season.

The Eagles have hit the over in the over/under six times in 12 games.

When the Eagles score more than 30 points in a game, they are 3-0 ATS and 3-0 overall.

The Jets are 3-8 ATS this season.

The Jets have hit the over in the over/under six times in 11 games this season.

When underdogs by 6.5 points or more, the Jets have covered the spread once in five games.

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd: "Jalen Hurts did not play well, but that was against the Giants . Their defense is pretty physical and rugged, and they've faced several good quarterbacks this year and did well. If you've watched Hurts this year, it's been two good games then a bad one. Up and down, but he's young, like Justin Herbert (of the Los Angeles Chargers ). He's still a roller coaster, but he creates real problems and I don't know if the Jets match up with him.

"On the flip side, Zach Wilson still makes a ton of mistakes. I would take Philadelphia here."

FOX Sports' Jason McIntyre : "Eagles off a loss, I think this is an automatic play. When the Eagles stepped down in class vs. the likes of Detroit , they just smashed them. I'm told Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in the last game, so I wouldn't say he's a lock right now to start this game. So that is another reason I bet the Eagles."

PICK: Eagles (-6.5 on FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

