New York Liberty announce $80M practice facility coming to Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The New York Liberty, reigning WNBA champions, are making a significant investment in women's sports with the announcement of a new $80 million practice facility in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
This initiative aims to elevate the women's game and foster community engagement.
Rendering of the planned New York Liberty practice facility
What we know:
The Liberty's ownership group is fully funding the construction of a 75,000-square-foot facility overlooking the Manhattan skyline.
The facility will feature an outdoor court for basketball clinics and community events, a team store, and a coffee shop, creating spaces for fans to gather outside of game days at Barclays Center.
The backstory:
Designed with player input, the facility includes private locker rooms, family lounges, and nursery areas, reflecting the team's commitment to supporting players' personal and professional needs.
Liberty stars Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Sabrina Ionescu contributed to the design, ensuring it meets their expectations and encourages long-term team loyalty.
What they're saying:
Women's basketball reporter Jackie Powell noted the facility's community-building aspects and the strategic involvement of key players in its design.
"The fact that the team specifically asked Breanna Stewart, Jonquil Jones and Sabrina Ionescu what they wanted from a facility. To me, that was a very smart move when it comes to trying to get those three players to stay for the long term," she said.
Liberty GM Jonathon Kolb and co-owner Clara Wu Tsai highlighted the importance of investing in women's sports to close the resource gap with men's sports.
"We're trying to push women's sports to heights that's never been seen before," Kolb said.
What's next:
The new facility represents a major step forward for the Liberty and women's sports, providing a dedicated space for training and community engagement.
As construction progresses, the Liberty's commitment to enhancing the women's game and supporting their players continues to set a precedent for other teams and organizations.
