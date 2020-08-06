New Jersey teen riding high as scooter world champion

Jon Marco Gaydos, 16, has a wonderland of scooter parks in his backyard. This is where the professional scooter champion practices every day. Jon Marco boasts more than 200,000 Instagram followers and his own line of professional scooters.

"I'm going to ride a scooter until I can't no more," Jon Marco, of Freehold, N.J., told FOX 5 NY.

The International Scooter Association has had their eye on Jon Marco since he won the world champion title last year. The director and president of the ISA said Jon Marco's win has ignited a new phenomenon in the world of scootering.

"He's such a young rider and what he can do is incredible," said Phil Grice, the president of the ISA.

The only title missing now for Jon Marco and his family is one that includes going for gold. His dad hopes he can one day live out that dream.

"I hope I can see that as a father," Gaydos said. "Sitting in the stands watching my son go for gold."

