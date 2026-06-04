NBA bans 2 fans for life after man rushes court during Finals Game 1

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The Brief The NBA has banned two fans for life from all NBA games after one stormed the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals Wednesday. The fan ran onto the court in the fourth quarter, appearing to take a selfie with Victor Wembanyama. A second fan was banned "for his role in the incident," the NBA said.



The NBA has banned two fans after one ran onto the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night.

Fan rushes court during Game 1

What we know:

The fan rushed the court about halfway into the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. The man ran up to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and attempted to take a selfie.

Two security guards quickly dragged the man off the court toward the baseline, and he was eventually arrested.

The whole thing stopped play for a little over one minute.

NBA bans 2 fans

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, the NBA announced it had banned the man who ran onto the court and one other person.

"The individual who entered the court area during Game 1 of The Finals was arrested and will be banned for life from all NBA arenas," an NBA spokesperson said in a news release. "A second individual will also receive a lifetime ban for his role in the incident."

The NBA did not say how the second fan was involved.

Asked after the game Wednesday, Wembanyama said, "I’ve never been in that situation. I didn’t know how to act."

NBA Finals Game 2

What's next:

Game 2 is on Friday, June 5 in San Antonio. Tip off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.