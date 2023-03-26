Mets mark March 25th, 'Amazin’ Day'

The Mets celebrated the very first Amazin' Day with fans on Saturday.

The event’s initiative is meant to get fans hyped for the season.

The Amazin' Day foundation is a philanthropic enterprise of the New York Mets.

With the season set to start soon, Amazin’ Day involved several scheduled events and free gear for fans.

Retired Met, Mookie Wilson, also took part in festivities at Citi Field.

" It gets everyone excited for the season all over again, and it also reconfirms the Mets commitment to the community," — Retired Met, Mookie Wilson.

"This is great," said Mets fan and New Yorker, Leudyn Soto.

The Mets also hosted a little league game, however the game was rained out. That didn't stop the fun though.

The foundation hosted several free events, ticketed events, and even gave out free prizes to anyone seen wearing Mets gear.

"We're really engaged in our community, we want to support our fans and give back. No matter if we win or lose they're here for us," said Julianna Sabra, Senior Director of Community Engagement for the New York Mets.

For more information about on Amazin’ Day, visit metsamazinday.com.

