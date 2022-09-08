Meet the chef who cooks for U.S. Open players (And find out what they ask for to eat)

Ever wonder what the best tennis players in the world eat at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows…to both compete at the highest level and look so good?

The answer is William Strynkowski, also known as ‘Chef Billy.’

But 'Chef Billy' is not your regular chef. The Brooklyn native has been cooking meals and preparing dishes for all of the tennis players competing at the U.S. Open in the Billy Jean King National Tennis Center for the past ten years.

Strynkowski sets up two weeks before the Open starts, cooking for players that come early for practice on the hard courts, and for those players competing in the qualifying tournament.

Strynkowski shared details on some of his signature dishes and what players ask for, during an interview in a very sacred location inside the BJK National Tennis Center: The Players’ Lounge. However, he could not use any names or say what certain players specifically eat or order, as a means of confidentiality.



"Over those 10 years, you get very accustomed to what all these players, from all over the world eat while they're here. And you have to remember, they're here to win. They're really, they want fuel," Strynkowski says.

He says protein is the number one request.

"Lots of fresh fish, like Maine scallops. A lot of these athletes are not from America, so they really don't see a lot of scallops, in their countries. So they love to (order) scallops. These are jumbo, beautiful scallops from Maine, screaming fresh. Also tons of Long Island caught fish," Strynkowski says.

When it comes to unique requests, he says, "Sometimes it's just a cup of olive oil and sautéed chicken with, a half a cup of Parmesan cheese."

There are many dietary restrictions and food allergies Strynkowski has to be aware of.

He says, "A lot of athletes just don't eat gluten. They're not, celiac or anything. They just don't want gluten. So we have like gluten-free soy sauce. I make a wonderful cauliflower pizza for them. I have amazing gluten-free pasta made with edamame, some with corn. I reach out to them or they tell me, and we accommodate."

And then there is the difference in what players order, according to their age.

Strynkowski describes the difference between what he sees the teenagers eating compared to what a 40-year-old tennis player might eat or drink.

The teenagers and younger plays eat, "Candy, sweets, more soda! Right? The Older players, drink lots of water, and they love, freshly pressed watermelon juice, big time. Especially when it's really hot out. So we press our own juices here. I have a great juicer. We juice lots of vegetables, but lots of fruits too … apple, fresh apple juice, fresh pears, watermelons, and fresh pineapple juice," Strynkowski says.

So if that means 19-year old Carlos Alcaraz eats candy,it sure did help him advance to the Men’s Semifinals with a five-plus hour match. And it also might mean the reason Serena Williams career took her to 40-years-old, is because of that fresh pressed watermelon juice.

Hmmmmm?! And Yummmmm.

Strynkowski cooks for the players through the Men’s Final Championship Match on the last day of the Grand Slam Tournament.