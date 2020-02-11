Long Island cheer squad wins a national title

The Rocky Point Eagles soared above the rest and won the title at this year's UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships in Florida.

A welcome back celebration was held Tuesday for the team that cheered its way to the top.

The girls competed in the medium varsity Division II category, which is known as one of the toughest and largest divisions. Last year, they came in second place. This year, their motto was "Practice makes perfect."

The girls had the day off on Tuesday but are back to work on Wednesday to get ready for a Suffolk County championship this weekend. They're hoping to defend the title for the fifth year in a row.