Knicks hosting watch party at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 against Sixers

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The Brief The Knicks are heading to Philadelphia for Game 4 at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Fans staying in New York can watch the game together on the massive GardenVision screen inside Madison Square Garden. Admission to the indoor MSG watch party costs $10 per person.



The New York Knicks are hitting the road to take on Philadelphia for Game 4 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Sunday, but fans staying in the city still have a chance to be part of the action.

What we know:

The Knicks are hosting a ticketed party for the 3:30 p.m. game at Madison Square Garden, so New Yorkers can rally together and watch on the massive GardenVision screen.

The in-arena watch party will feature appearances from Knicks alumni, giveaways and contests. Concession stands and merchandise shops will also be open during the event.

If you prefer to catch the game outside and enjoy the spring weather, the Knicks are also hosting two free, unticketed watch parties featuring large outdoor screens:

Plaza33: Located right outside Madison Square Garden (33rd Street and 7th Avenue).

Domino Park: Located along the East River waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

By the numbers:

Tickets are required to enter Madison Sqaure Garden for the watch party and cost $10 each. All ticket proceeds will directly benefit the Garden of Dreams Foundation.