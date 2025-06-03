Tom Thibodeau out as Knicks head coach after playoff elimination

article

The Brief The Knicks have fired head coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons. The decision comes just days after the team’s first Eastern Conference finals run since 2000. Team president Leon Rose made the call with approval from owner Jim Dolan.



The New York Knicks have fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, ending a five-year tenure that brought the franchise back to playoff relevance but ultimately fell short of expectations.

The decision, first reported by ESPN and confirmed to the Associated Press by a person familiar with the situation, comes just three days after the Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

It was the team’s first appearance in the conference finals since 2000.

Why did the Knicks fire Tom Thibodeau now?

The backstory:

Despite the milestone playoff run, the organization decided to move in a new direction. Team president Leon Rose reportedly made the decision with backing from team owner Jim Dolan, according to a person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been officially announced.

Thibodeau coached the Knicks to the postseason in four of his five seasons, rebuilding a competitive core and revitalizing Madison Square Garden. But the team struggled with injuries and inconsistency throughout the 2025 playoffs, and the Game 6 loss to Indiana apparently sealed his fate.

What they're saying:

No official comment has been released by the Knicks or Thibodeau as of Tuesday afternoon. The team is expected to announce the decision formally in the coming days.

What's next:

The Knicks now begin their search for a new head coach ahead of what’s expected to be an active offseason. The move signals that the front office sees the roster as ready to contend and is looking for a leader who can push the team deeper into championship contention.