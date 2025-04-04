Islanders tickets surge as Ovechkin targets NHL record at UBS Arena

article

If you want to see hockey history live, Sunday’s New York Islanders game might be your last chance — and it won’t come cheap.

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record Friday night, scoring his 894th career goal in front of a home crowd in D.C. Now, all eyes are on UBS Arena in Elmont, where the Islanders will host Ovechkin and the Capitals on Sunday, April 6.

With Ovechkin just one goal away from breaking the record, ticket demand has exploded. Prices for the highly anticipated matchup are soaring across secondary markets — and fans are scrambling to be there if "The Great 8" makes NHL history.

How much are Islanders tickets now — and have prices surged?

By the numbers:

Ticket prices for Sunday’s game have spiked dramatically in the past 24 hours.

Earlier this week, secondary listings for the Capitals-Islanders game started around $116, according to the New York Post. But after Ovechkin tied the record on Friday, prices shot up across the board:

Center-ice lower bowl seats are now listed between $3,140 and $4,230

Club-level and premium sections exceed $4,200 per seat

Even upper-level sections that were under $200 days ago are now priced between $900 and $1,100

The cheapest available ticket on StubHub as of Friday night was $613, before fees

This price surge is far beyond what’s typical for a regular-season Islanders home game — even one with playoff implications. It underscores how rare and historic Sunday’s game could be if Ovechkin nets No. 895.

Why Sunday’s Islanders game could be historic

The backstory:

Ovechkin scored twice against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, including his record-tying 894th goal in the third period. The moment was electric — and it marked the first time Wayne Gretzky himself was in attendance during Ovechkin’s record chase.

With six regular-season games left, the 39-year-old Capitals forward has been on a tear, scoring in four straight games and hitting the 40-goal mark for the 14th time — another NHL record. His next stop? UBS Arena.

If he scores again Sunday, Ovechkin will surpass Gretzky’s long-standing record and cement his legacy as the NHL’s greatest goal-scorer — all on New York ice.

What’s the impact for Islanders fans and UBS Arena?

Local perspective:

Sunday’s game was already expected to draw a crowd with both teams eyeing playoff berths. But with Ovechkin chasing history, the buzz has turned into a full-blown ticket frenzy.

UBS Arena is bracing for an influx of both Islanders fans and traveling Capitals supporters, eager to witness a milestone moment. There’s no word yet on whether Gretzky will attend again — but if Ovechkin scores No. 895, Long Island could become the epicenter of NHL history.