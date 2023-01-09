How to watch New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 15

article

The New York Giants will travel to play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend in the Wild Card Playoffs at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings finished the regular season 13-4 after beating the Chicago Bears on Sunday and are the No. 3 seed for the NFC Playoffs. The Giants were already locked into the No. 6 seed before the weekend.

The Giants rested their key starters in Philadelphia and lost to the Eagles 22-16. They finished the regular season 9-7-1.

Sunday will mark the second time this season the Vikings will play the Giants. Back on Christmas Eve, the Vikings needed a franchise-record and career-long 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph as time expired for a 27-24 win over the Giants.

The Giants, winners of four Super Bowls, are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Giants overcame injuries and a 2-4-1 slide in November and early December to become the third NFC East team to qualify for the postseason, joining Philadelphia and Dallas.

The Vikings and Giants have a previous playoff history. The Giants beat the Vikings in the 2000 NFC Championship Game at Giants Stadium in the Meadowlands.

What time does the Giants-Vikings game start?

The game takes place Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST at U.S. Banks Stadium in Minneapolis. The pre-game coverage will begin at 4 p.m. EST.

How can I watch the NY Giants playoff game?

The Vikings vs. Giants NFL playoff game will air on FOX 5 in New York.

The game will also stream on the FOX Sports app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.