Houston Rockets agree to trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall, first round pick

Houston Rockets agreed to trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall and a first-round pick an NBA source confirmed to FOX 26.

The 32-year-old is now approaching his 13th season in the NBA.

Westbrook played 57 games with the Rockets last season, averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.

The Rockets are getting a stud in 30-year-old point guard John Wall. He was with the Wizards his entire career and maintained 20.7 points and 8.7 assists for a career average.

Wall will be reunited with his former college teammate Demarcus Cousins. The tandem teamed up in 2009 with the Kentucky Wildcats.

ESPN reported that the deal was made Wednesday afternoon after general managers Rafael Stone (Rockets) and Tommy Sheppard (Wizards) connected.