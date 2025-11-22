Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit in NWSL Championship: Kickoff time, how to watch

article

The Brief Gotham FC, the No. 8 seed, is making history as the first team from that position to reach the NWSL Championship. The New York club will face the Washington Spirit on Saturday night in San Jose, California. World Cup champion Rose Lavelle anchors Gotham’s midfield as the team looks to pull off another upset and bring the trophy back to New York.



Gotham FC’s postseason run has been fueled by belief and resilience. The New York club is rewriting league history, reaching the NWSL Championship as the first No. 8 seed to make it this far — and now stands one win away from lifting the trophy again.

Gotham's grind to the final

It’s been a statement postseason for Gotham FC, who entered the playoffs as the lowest seed but have shown championship composure with every match. They stunned top-seeded Kansas City on the road, then edged Orlando in the semifinals after Rose Lavelle drew a foul that led to Jaedyn Shaw’s decisive free-kick goal.

Lavelle, a World Cup champion and U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder, has been the steady force in the middle. She has been a staple for controlling tempo and creating chances, while forward Esther González and 2023 Championship MVP Midge Purce headline Gotham’s attacking options. Veteran Emily Sonnett, who’s played in more postseason games than any player in NWSL history, anchors a defense that thrives under pressure.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Rose Lavelle #16 of NJ/NY Gotham FC speaks during a press conference at PayPal Park on November 21, 2025 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/NWSL via Getty Images)

For New Yorkers, this title game is more than just a championship — it’s a chance to celebrate a team that represents grit, confidence, and belief.

When, where, how to watch

When: Saturday, Nov. 22 — Kickoff 8 p.m. ET

Where: PayPal Park in San Jose, California

How to watch: The 2025 NWSL Championship airs on CBS and streams live on Paramount+.

What's next:

The winner will lift the 2025 NWSL Championship trophy and cap one of the league’s most competitive seasons. For Gotham FC, a win would make them the first No. 8 seed ever to take the title — and solidify their place as one of New York’s great sports stories of the year.