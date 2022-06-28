Freddie Freeman fires agents who negotiated with Braves, Dodgers: report

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman parted ways with the agency that negotiated with the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves while he was a free agent, according to a report from ESPN's Buster Olney.

The news comes after Freeman played in front of fans at Truist Park for the first time since the 2021 World Series.

MLB.com Braves reporter Mark Bowman tweeted a statement attributed to Freeman describing his representation as "fluid." Excel Sports Management represented Freeman.

Braves fans gave the former National League MVP and longtime face of the franchise multiple standing ovations before at-bats during the three-game series at Truist Park. Freeman received his World Series ring on the field before Friday's game and was visibly emotional when fans showed their appreciation. Freeman hugged Snitker twice, put on his ring, grinned and gave the ring a kiss.

Freeman struggled to answer questions from reporters at Truist Park before the first game.

"I don’t even know how I’m gonna get through this weekend, to be honest," Freeman said.

Freeman became a free agent following the Braves clinching the 2021 World Series Champions after he played for the team for 12 years. His $162 million, six-year contract with the Dodgers became public days after the Braves announced they'd traded for Matt Olson and signed him long-term, who's started all 74 games for the Braves at first base in 2022.

After 15 years in the Braves organization, including 12 major league seasons, the 32-year-old is hitting .304 with eight home runs and is in the running to play for the National League in the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

Freeman had four hits, including a double, in the series against the Braves.