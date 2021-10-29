FOX Bet Super 6 World Series Game 3: Win $25,000 of Big Papi's money free

article

The Fall Classic has Georgia on its mind.

It’s been 22 years since the World Series arrived in Atlanta, and the Peach State is certainly going to be ready to welcome it with open arms on Friday night when the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros resume the 2021 World Series at Truist Park ( 7:30 p.m. Friday, FOX ).

The two teams split the opening set of games in Houston, trading blowout wins, and now will have to find some starting pitching help in order to grab the upper-hand.

To help you potentially cash in on Friday, here are the questions for Game 3, plus some thoughts and predictions.

Which of these Braves will have the most hits in the game?

Freddie Freeman , Ozzie Albies , Eddie Rosario , Dansby Swanson , Austin Riley , No Hits/Tie

One guy to remember who isn’t on this list would be Travis d’Arnaud , who has gone 3-for-8 with a homer and three runs scored.

Still, it’s hard to believe that the Braves' face of the franchise doesn’t have a huge night in the first World Series game in the state since 1999.

Prediction: Freeman

Which team will throw the most strikeouts and how many will they have?

Braves, Astros or tie, with ranges from 1 to 14-plus

Atlanta's Ian Anderson is not known as a strikeout pitcher. He had 124 in 24 starts during the regular season. He has 12 total in three starts during the post-season. Meanwhile, Houston's Luis Garcia had 167 in 28 starts during the regular season.

But both bullpens have powerful arms to make guys miss.

Prediction: Braves, 10-11

Which team will have the most hits and how many will they have?

Braves, Astros or tie, with ranges from 1 to 13-plus

The Astros were fairly economical with their hits in the first two games: eight in Game 1, nine in Game 2. The Braves were able to break into double-figures in Game 1, but they slumped a bit with just seven in Game 2.

This game has the feel of one where there’s going to be a lot of scoring chances through the evening.

Prediction: Braves, 13-plus

Which team will score the most in a single inning and which inning will that be?

Braves, Astros or tie, with ranges from 1st to 9th or beyond

The trend in Games 1 and 2 was early-inning explosions, and that's likely to be the case in Game 3 once more. We'll roll with the home team to get hot after its first three outs.

Prediction: Braves, second inning

Which team will have the most extra base hits and how many will they have?

Braves, Astros or tie, with ranges from 1 to 6-plus

The Astros have had two extra-base hits in the first two games while the Braves posted a four-spot in Game 1 alone.

With the series moving back to Georgia and the quirky angles of Truist Park — especially off the bricks near The Chop House — extra-base hits could be more in play.

Prediction: Braves, 5

Which team will win and by how many runs?

Braves or Astros, with ranges from 1 to 6-plus

This game does seem as if it could be the first close game of the series. There’s a lot on the line here, and perhaps even more for Atlanta, which has serious pitching issues the rest of the series.

That urgency will serve Atlanta well as the Braves grab the series lead back.

Prediction: Braves by 2

