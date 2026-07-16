Fanatics Fest NYC 2026: Line-up, schedule, information

The Brief Sports fans rejoice, because Fanatics Fest is here! Fanatics Fest NYC is a festival celebrating sports and culture that features athletes, collectors and brands. The festival lasts four days and is held at the Javits Center.



Sports fans rejoice, because Fanatics Fest is here!

What is Fanatics Fest?

What we know:

Fanatics Fest NYC is a festival celebrating sports and culture that features athletes, collectors and brands. The festival lasts four days and is held at the Javits Center.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: A view of the venue during Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Fans who are willing to buy a ticket can expect photo ops and autograph sessions, competitions and panels.

Where, when will Fanatics Fest 2026 be held?

Local perspective:

This year's Fanatics Fest will run from Thursday, July 16 through Sunday, July 19.

July 16: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 17: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

July 18: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

July 19: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will be held at the Javits Center on 11th Avenue.

Who will the guests be this year?

Fanatics Fest features numerous live appearances.

Karl-Anthony Towns

The Knicks player will host an autograph experience tomorrow, July 17.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy during the New York Knicks Championship ticker tape parade and victory rally celebrating winning the 2026 NBA Finals on Expand

Bron Breakker

Fans of this professional wrestler can get a photo snapped of them and their fav.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JUNE 3: Bron Breakker looks on during a WWE Live Event at MEO Arena on June 3, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Andrew Timms/WWE via Getty Images)

The Shop

A podcast hosted Steelo Brim and Travis Bennett, this live edition of "The Shop" will feature LeBron James, Novak Djokovic, Folarin Balogun and Maverick Carter.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: LeBron James speaks onstage during the mind the game panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Derek Jeter

The former baseball player will open trading card packs on stage.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter attends the teams Old Timer's Day prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on August 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Expand

The entire schedule for the festival can be found here.

One single-day ticket for an adult costs $81.54, but tickets for Saturday are now sold out.

More information regarding ticket prices can be found here.