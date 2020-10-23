NFL on FOX: Buccaneers make deal with Antonio Brown

Tom Brady hoped former teammate Antonio Brown would join him on the field in Tampa, but was told 'no' by head coach Bruce Arians, according to NFL on FOX's Jay Glazer.

Now it appears Brady will get his wish, after all. Arians confirmed to Glazer the Buccanneers have reached a deal with Brown to play out the year as a Buccaneer.

"Yep, Antonio Brown, going to be a Buccaneer," Glazer said in a Twitter video after speaking to Arians about the deal. "Actually just got off the phone with Bruce and, early on when Tom Brady signed with the Bucs, he did bring up Antonio Brown. Back then, Arians told [Brady] an emphatic 'no,' unless their wide receiver core got injured."