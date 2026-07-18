England claims World Cup bronze after 10-goal thriller against France

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The Brief Bukayo Saka scored three times as England secured third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, beating France 6-4. France nearly erased a four-goal deficit in the second half, before England finally put the match away. Kylian Mbappé scored twice to take control of the Golden Boot race.



A World Cup match few expected to deliver became a 10-goal thriller Saturday, as England beat France 6-4 behind a hat trick from Bukayo Saka.

England beats France 6-4

How It Happened:

England appeared to put the game away before halftime, building a 4-0 lead behind two goals from Saka and one each from Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa.

France responded with four goals in the second half, turning what looked like a rout into one of the wildest games of the tournament.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice, while Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembélé also found the net for France. Saka completed his hat trick from the penalty spot before Jude Bellingham scored deep into stoppage time to seal England’s third-place finish.

Bukayo Saka scores hat trick

Bukayo Saka of England celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal Match between France and England at Miami Stadium on July 18, 2026. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Saka scored in the 37th minute and again during first-half stoppage time before converting a penalty in the 87th minute.

It was his second career hat trick for England and accounted for all three of his goals at the 2026 World Cup.

England’s victory marked its best World Cup finish since winning the tournament in 1966.

Mbappé takes control of Golden Boot race

By the numbers:

Mbappé scored twice within 18 minutes during France’s second-half comeback, bringing his total to 10 goals at the 2026 World Cup.

He now sits two goals ahead of Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who enters Sunday’s final against Spain with eight. Mbappé will win a second consecutive Golden Boot unless Messi closes the gap in the championship match.

Mbappé also increased his career World Cup total to 22 goals, moving one ahead of Messi.

A thriller few expected

The backstory:

For two nations carrying enormous expectations — and fresh off painful semifinal defeats — the third-place game could have felt like an afterthought.

Instead, England and France produced a beautiful, open game of football filled with attacking chances, defensive mistakes and a comeback that kept the result in doubt until the final minutes.

Saturday's 10 combined goals were the most ever scored in a World Cup third-place match. It was also the highest-scoring game at the tournament since Hungary defeated El Salvador 10-1 in 1982.

France was sent to the bronze-medal game after a 2-0 semifinal loss to Spain.

England fell one game short of the final after losing 2-1 to defending champion Argentina.

Championship game Sunday

What's next:

Messi and Argentina will look to defend their 2022 World Cup title against Spain on Sunday. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.