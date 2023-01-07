Damar Hamlin's jersey sales skyrocket and Fanatics says all proceeds will go to his charity

It's almost impossible to put a positive spin into Damar Hamlin's life-threatening injury Monday night, but people are coming together in its aftermath.

Hamlin started a toy drive through his Chasing M's Foundation in 2020 that had a goal of $2,500 – it is still active, and since the injury, over $8 million has been donated .

Fans have also shown support for the Buffalo Bills safety by purchasing his jersey online – it is currently the fourth-most popular NFL jersey on Fanatics, behind his teammate Josh Allen, San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.

With his jersey now flying off the shelves , Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin announced on Tuesday afternoon that all proceeds from his jersey sales will be donated to his foundation.

Hamlin spent the night in intensive care and remains in critical condition, the Bills said earlier Tuesday.

Doctors described Hamlin’s neurological function as "excellent" Saturday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

"We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far," the Bills statement read.

Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday expressing their "sincere gratitude" for the outpouring of support they received amid a "challenging time" for the family.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country," the statement read.

