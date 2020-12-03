Critical game for Rams as they visit the Cardinals

article

One week after disappointing losses at the buzzer, the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals have no time to wallow in misery.

Both teams are still within striking distance of the Seattle Seahawks and a possible NFC West title. They both hold playoff spots in the expanded NFC field of seven. And now, they have two cracks at each other in the final five weeks of the regular season.

The first one of those meetings take place on Sunday at State Farm Stadium (4:05 p.m., FOX) when the 7-4 Rams travel to the 6-5 Cardinals in one of the showcase games of the weekend.

The sports betting information

On FOXBet.com Sportsbook, the Rams are three point road favorites with a money line of -150. (A $150 bet would pay out $100.) The Cardinals are +125 (a $100 bet pays $125) with the over-under of 48 1/2. Against the number this year, the Rams are 6-5 while the Cardinals are 5-6.

The history

This is the first meeting between the two teams this year in a series that the Rams have dominated since moving back to Los Angeles in 2016, winning six straight and going 7-1 over the last eight games. The Rams have held the Cardinals to single figures in points in four of those six games while scoring 30+ points in each game.

Overall, the Rams lead the series 45-38-2 in a series that goes back to 1937. At that time, the Rams were in Cleveland and the Cardinals were in Chicago.

The storylines to watch

Two weeks ago, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were the sudden chic pick to win the NFC West heading to Seattle for a Thursday night game against the Seahawks. But two straight losses – 28-21 at Seattle, 20-17 to the Patriots in Foxboro- have exposed some holes in the Cardinals. One of the biggest concerns has to be Murray, who is reportedly nursing an injured shoulder and didn’t look himself against the Patriots. Larry Fitzgerald missed last week’s game on the COVID-19 list and is questionable entering this week’s game. That could put a lot of pressure on DeAndre Hopkins, whose Hail Mary catch against the Bills three weeks ago has saved Arizona from a four-game losing streak.

The Rams were equally as shaken up by a last second loss to the 49ers at home last Sunday- the second loss to undermanned San Francisco this season. Perhaps the biggest story is Jared Goff, who has committed 10 turnovers in the last four games and earned the ire of Los Angeles coach Sean McVay, who criticized him. Goff has 14 giveaways this season- trailing only Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz in that dubious category.

